Six of family shot dead over land dispute in Nalanda

At least six members of a family were shot dead and three others injured over a dispute relating to ancestral land at a village in Nalanda district on Wednesday, police said.

Following the incident in Lodipur village under Chhabilapur police station limits, a large police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent any escalation. No arrested has been made yet in the case.

According to police, there was a dispute over 25 bighas (a local land measurement unit) of land in the village between two related families, which are already in court for title suit settlement. In April this year, the two sides has even signed a pledge at the police station to maintain peace.

According to police, the incident occurred when members of one family on Wednesday went to plough the land. “Heated arguments between the two families led to a fight. The situation took an ugly turn when gunshots were fired,” said Sanjay Singh, inspector general of police (central range).

In the ensuing violence, four people were shot dead on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, the IG said.

Nalanda superintendent of police (SP) Hari Prasath, citing preliminary investigation, said the group that reached the field first opened fire and the other party did not retaliate. He said separate teams had been formed to apprehend the accused.

Residents of the village refused to allow police the take away the bodies for autopsy till the accused are arrested.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashvi Yadav said the Nitish Kumar government had surrendered before the land mafia and demanded a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The chief minister’s office said Kumar has directed the state police chief to personally monitor the case.