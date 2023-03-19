SP Singla construction wins Patna outer ring road project bid

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday, through bidding, has given the contract for building the six-lane bridge across the river Ganga in Patna to SP Singla Constructions Private Limited (SPSCL).

The 14.52 km long Sherpur-Dighwara bridge is a crucial part of the ambitious ₹ 15000-crore outer ring road project dedicated to Patna

The construction company, which is already executive to many projects, including Lohia Path Chakra on Jawaharlal Nehru road, has bagged the project by quoting the lowest financial bid of ₹3,012.27 crore.

The 14.52 km long Sherpur-Dighwara bridge is a crucial part of the ambitious ₹15000-crore outer ring road project dedicated to Patna.

Once constructed, the bridge that forms part of the 140-km long ring road will give easy access to the people of Patna going towards Saran and the north Bihar districts.

The under-construction six-lane bridge on the river Ganga from Kachhi Dargah in Patna City to Bidupur in Vaishali will serve as the other arm of the ring road in eastern Patna.

“The construction might start after the rainy season and the project may take at least four years to complete,” said a senior officer of the state road construction department (RCD).

The ring road project is part of the special package of ₹1.25 lakh crore announced for Bihar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2015 state assembly elections. It was approved by the state government in 2017.

Officials said that the district authorities have already begun awarding compensation for the land to be acquired for the ring road project.

NHAI had invited tenders for its civil construction in July 2022 with a 3.5-year completion deadline.

“Unlike other projects, there will not be any delay in construction of the bridge, as almost all required portions of plots have already been acquired,” said a superintending engineer associated with the project.

“This work has been targeted to complete in 3.5 years and the construction company would be liable to maintain the bridge for the next 10 years,” he said.

This bridge will start from NH-30 at Sherpur at the southern end and will end at NH-19 at Dighwara. The approach road of this bridge will converge with the lane of Patna ring road at Kanholi Ramnagar.

