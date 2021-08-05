Speaker hails Bihar monsoon session, says nearly 100% questions answered

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Thursday said that the just concluded monsoon session was brief, but able to transact important business and run the all-important Question Hour smoothly due to active cooperation from both the treasury and opposition benches, contrary to the apprehensions over the unsavoury incident that happened during the previous session on March 23.

“There were a lot of speculation after the previous session’s episode, but it was heartening to see both the sides ready to move on with a positive mindset. The meeting with all the legislature party leader and the business advisory committee meeting also helped a lot. Whatever happened on March 23 is with the ethics committee to decide on, but what has happened in the just concluded session is something that is inspiring. It is good to see both the sides ready to move on,” the Speaker said while talking to media persons.

He said the biggest plus was the smooth conduct of the question hour during the second session of the 17th Vidhan Sabha, which for the first time witnessed 100% submission of replies to short-notice questions and 97.98% submission of replies to the starred questions. In the third session, replies to the 16 of the 18 short-notice questions and 569 of the 608 starred questions were received.

“While replies of all the 78 short-notice questions, just 62 of the 3075 starred questions remained unanswered. There were several departments which submitted timely and proper answers. There were 18 departments that submitted replies before the start of the session, which gives ample rime for supplementaries and meaningful discussion. Some replies came during the session. It also increases accountability in the House and the government has been sensitive towards it. Senior leaders have told me that 100% replies to questions never happened in the past. I have also decided to hold separate meeting with the departments that are slow in submitting replies and better performing departments will be recognised to inspire others,” he said.

The Speaker said that the preparations for the centenary year celebrations of Bihar Assembly were disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic. “After August 15, we will review the situation and if there is no fear of third wave, we will start it once again, he said.

“We have also made Assembly proceedings available on digital media so that people could see how their issues are being raised and taken up in the Assembly. People also want to see how their representatives are performing. The House is a platform for people’s issues and that is the essence of democracy. The House works beyond sessions. Therefore, all the committees are at work to review and follow up on assurances given in the House,” Sinha said.