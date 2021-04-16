Special vaccination drive during Ramzan in Bihar’s Kishanganj

The district administration in Bihar’s Kishanganj has launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive from 6pm to 9pm during the ongoing fasting month of Ramzan.

Kishanganj district magistrate Aditya Prakash announced the drive after a virtual meeting on Wednesday with four lawmakers from the district. “...we all agreed to carry on vaccination drive for three hours between 6pm and 9pm during Ramzan.” Prakash said civil surgeon Shrinandan also attended the virtual meeting.

Prakash asked the people to take the shots in large numbers. “In all the 119 vaccination centres in the district ,vaccination is being run smoothly.” He said 61,333 people had been administered the first shots of the vaccine while 12,246 people have taken the second dose until Wednesday.