SpiceJet launches special Bihar flights for Diwali and Chhath Puja

SpiceJet on Thursday announced the launch of special festive flights to enhance connectivity to Bihar ahead of the festive season of Chhath Puja and Diwali. Spicejet's enhanced schedule caters to the surge in festive travel demand, ensuring greater convenience and flexibility for passengers returning home for the celebrations. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

This comes days after Air India announced 166 additional flights connecting Patna with different cities until November 2, the duration of the festive season.

According to a SpiceJet press release, the airline has introduced new flights to Patna from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. New flights will also connect the Bihar capital with Delhi and Mumbai.

Additionally, SpiceJet has strengthened connectivity to Darbhanga with extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai. The new flights complement the airline’s existing services to Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati and to Darbhanga from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The airline clarified that the additional flights have already commenced operations in a phased manner from October 10. The release added that the enhanced schedule caters to the surge in festive travel demand, ensuring greater convenience and flexibility for passengers returning home for the celebrations.

“The festive season holds immense significance for millions of our passengers, and we are delighted to make travel home for Chhath Puja and Diwali more convenient and accessible. With enhanced connectivity to Patna, Darbhanga, and Ayodhya, SpiceJet continues to play a key role in bringing people closer to their loved ones for celebrations that matter most,” SpiceJet's Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said in the release.

Air India's 166 additional flights for Diwali and Chhath Puja Earlier, Air India and Air India Express on Tuesday announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surge in demand for travellers around the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

According to a press release by Air India, the Tata-owned carrier will operate 114 additional flights between Patna and different cities. In addition to that, the company's subsidiary Air India Express will operate 52 additional flights connecting the capital of Bihar to Delhi and Bengaluru.

The additional flights began operations on Wednesday, October 15, and will run till November 2.

The additional flights are complementing the 42 weekly Air India flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai, along with 14 weekly Air India Express flights from the national capital and Bengaluru.