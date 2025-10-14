166 additional Patna flights for Diwali and Chhath | Details of Air India move

Air India and Air India Express on Tuesday announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surge in demand for travellers around the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Air India has announced a festive bonanza for passengers going to Bihar (File)

According to a press release by Air India, the Tata-owned carrier will operate 114 additional flights between Patna and different cities. In addition to that, the company's subsidiary Air India Express will operate 52 additional flights connecting the capital of Bihar to Delhi and Bengaluru.

The additional flights will begin operations on Wednesday, October 15, and run till November 2.

Air India flights for Diwali and Chhath: A breakdown of numbers and routes Air India will operate additional flights on the following routes from October 15 to November 2:

38 additional flights between Delhi and Patna

38 additional flights between Mumbai and Patna

38 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna Additionally, Air India Express will operate:

26 additional flights between Delhi and Patna

26 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna The additional flights will complement the 42 weekly Air India flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai, along with 14 weekly Air India Express flights from the national capital and Bengaluru.

What Air India said on additional flights for Diwali and Chhath Puja In the press release, Air India pointed out that the additional flights significantly boost connectivity to Patna, facilitating more convenient travel for travellers visiting their loved ones during the festive season.

“Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Patna also enable seamless connections via Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru to and from other parts of the country as well as to destinations in the Middle East and Europe,” the release further stated.

The airline informed passengers that bookings for the additional flights were already open through various channels. The said channels include the official websites and mobile apps of Air India and Air India Express, the airlines’ 24x7 contact centres, city and airport ticketing offices, and through travel agents worldwide.