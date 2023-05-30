Stalker stabs woman 12 times in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

A 20-year-old woman was struggling for her life in Bihar’s Sitamarhi after a stalker stabbed her 12 times late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The woman sustained injuries in her stomach, chest, thigh, and neck.

The woman was returning home from a market when the accused, Chandan Kumar, 22, first got into an argument with her for avoiding him and then stabbed her. She was rushed to a hospital while Kumar managed to escape.

Ashok Kumar Singh, a local police officer, said that the woman has sustained injuries in her stomach, chest, thigh, and neck.

Police superintendent Manoj Tiwari said that Kumar attacked the woman with a knife to kill her. He cited the preliminary inquiry and added two had known each other for four years and that the woman stopped interacting with Kumar under family pressure. “Enraged over this, the man shared her pictures on social media six months ago. The woman’s family filed a police complaint and held a panchayat where she said she discontinued her relationship and refused to marry him.”

