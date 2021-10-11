Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State enhances pension for JP Senanis
patna news

State enhances pension for JP Senanis

chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government has decided to increase the pension amount of JP Senanis, who spent one to six months in jail from ₹5000 to ₹7500 and for those who spent more than six months in jail to ₹15,000 from the existing ₹10,000.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pay tribute to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his 119th birth anniversary at JP residence in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:24 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna

The state government on the occasion of the 119th birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan announced to raise the pension amount for JP Senanis who served different durations in jail during the JP Movement.

Making this announcement during the launch of the book, “The Dream of Revolution” -- a biography of Jayaprakash Narayan, written by Sujata Prasad -- chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government has decided to increase the pension amount of JP Senanis, who spent one to six months in jail from 5000 to 7500 and for those who spent more than six months in jail to 15,000 from the existing 10,000.

In addition to this, Kumar announced to increase the corpus fund for the JP’s residence. “We have also decided to increase the corpus fund for the Gandhi Sanghralaya from the existing 2 crore to 5 crore,” Kumar said.

Earlier, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and CM paid floral tributes to JP on his birth anniversary in Patna on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to JP and said that he had a remarkable personality that “left an inedible mark on India’s history.”

“Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an inedible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999.

Meanwhile, an international conference on “JP and his Experiments with Indian Democracy” was organised by the University Department of Political Science at LN Mithila University (LNMU) on Monday.



