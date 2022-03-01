State’s helpline on Ukraine gets 560 calls

Bihar’s helpline set up to rescue those stranded in Ukraine has received over 560 calls so far, according to one of the attendants.

“Calls have increased after the news of death of an India student, Naveen Shekharappa G, broke,” the attendant said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are trapped in the war zone and no one knows how long it will continue. Eatables and potable water too have turned scarce,” Shivangi, who studies at Sumy State Medical University of Ukraine, 366 km from capital Kyiv, told former Bihar deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi in a video call she made to update her parents on Tuesday.

Modi said it’s difficult to take out those stranded in the eastern region of Ukraine, as borders with Russia weren’t open for the passage of students as yet. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch and some way out could be evolved soon,” he said while consoling the parents of Shivangi.

So far, 95 students have been evacuated and brought to Patna till Tuesday, said Avinash Kumar, officer on special duty at disaster management department that runs the helpline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some students have managed to cross the Ukrainian border to Hungary. One of them is Baibhav Sagar, a fourth-year medical student, his father Vidya Sagar, an advocate in Bettiah, confirmed.

Nidhi Jha, daughter of Chandrashekhar Jha, managed to get out of war-torn Kharkiv and is now heading towards Hungary border for return, her father said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON