Student goes missing after leaving home for coaching class, found dead

The body of an intermediate student, who seems to have been killed with a sharp weapon, was spotted on Monday near Aunta railway halt of rural Patna, officials said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“The police were looking for him since Thursday night. Preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was killed over an old enmity with a close relative or friend,” said Dilip Kumar station house officer, Singhaul police station, adding that investigation is going on in the matter and the culprit will be caught soon.

The deceased has been identified as Rituraj Kumar, 16, a resident of Binodpur village under Singhaul police station in Begusarai district. He was the nephew of advocate Gopal Kumar.

According to the boy’s father Niraj Kunwar, Rituraj left home at around 8 am on August 26 to attend a coaching class. When he did not return till late evening, the family tried to locate him but his phone was switched off. The family registered a case at the Singhaul police station regarding the incident.

Kunwar said his son was first abducted by unknown criminals and was later killed by them. Police recovered his bicycle and coaching institute’s bag from the premises of Begusarai railway station on August 27.

On getting the information, the station house officer, Mokama, Government Railway Police (GRF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers reached the spot and inquired into the matter. The GRP suspect that the boy was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped in this jurisdiction.

As the news spread, hundreds of angry people blocked Begusarai-Patna main roads, disrupted vehicular traffic for more than four hours and demanded action against police over its failure to begin a search operation to trace the youth soon after the incident came to light. They claimed that had the police swung into action immediately, the boy would have been saved.

...