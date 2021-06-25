Sushant Singh case: Petition against 8 film personalities, including Salman Khan, dismissed

A local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has dismissed the revision suit filed against eight Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, on charges of conspiracy to kill actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to a report. Live Hindustan, HT's sister publication, said filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijayan and Sajid Nadiadwala were also named in the complaint.

Last year, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court turned down the petition filed by local lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha accusing Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, among others, of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition, saying the matter is outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Also read | A year after his death, CBI yet to conclude its Sushant probe

After this, Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a revision suit in the district and sessions court. However, the order letter regarding the dismissal of the revision suit could not be issued. The reason for the rejection will be known once the order is issued.

According to Live Hindustan, Ekta Kapoor's advocate Priya Ranjan alias Annu has said on Thursday the revision suit filed regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has been dismissed. "The complaint was lodged on the basis of baseless allegations. We are satisfied with the court's decision. The incident is outside the jurisdiction of Muzaffarpur," Ranjan said, according to Live Hindustan.

Also read | From Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary to notes on love, strength: Rhea Chakraborty's posts since June 14, 2020

Sudhir Kumar Ojha said that he will now move the high court. Ohja said that the information regarding the reason for the rejection has not been given. He will file an appeal to the high court along with the copy of the order, according to Live Hindustan.

Ojha claimed that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, a provision has been given to file a complaint in any court. The court was requested to get the matter investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but now the case has been dismissed, he said. The case was dismissed after a hearing that lasted for about 10 months.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14 last year. Rajput’s father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with the Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik, on June 25. The case was later transferred to CBI. Two other agencies — the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) — are also investigating different aspects pertaining to the case.

The CBI is yet to conclude whether he died by suicide or there was foul play in his death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON