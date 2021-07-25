Takht Sahib constitutes new committee

Takht Sri Harimandir Ji (Patna Sahib) on Sunday unanimously constituted a new committee during a meeting at Takht Sahib amid tight security.

Avatar Singh Hit has again been made the president of the committee while Jagjot Singh has been selected as senior vice president. Lakhwinder Singh has been chosen as junior vice-president. Indrajit Singh has been declared as general secretary of Takht Sahib in place of Mahendra Pal Singh Dhillon. Harvansh Singh has been declared as the secretary replacing Mahendra Singh Chabra.

After the announcement of the new committee, all elected members visited the Guru darbar to seek the blessing of the 10th Guru Gobind Singh Maharaaj. The head priest performed Ardas at Guru darbar.

The general secretary said, “It is a proud moment for us that we got the opportunity to serve Guru darbar. The new committee will not leave any stones unturned in development and beautifications in and around of Takht sahib,” he added.

