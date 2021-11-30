Teachers’ appointment to be done after panchayat polls: Bihar education minister

The recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers for classes 1 to 12 in Bihar will be initiated once the panchayat polls are over in mid-December, state’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a short notice question raised by RJD’s Bhai Virendra, the minister said the recruitment process had to be suspended because permission for the same was denied due to the ongoing panchayat polls.

“We had sought approval from the State Election Commission (SEC) to carry out the recruitment, but it was refused. We will do it after the panchayat polls are over,” he said.

The minister said the process for recruitment of around 8,000 teachers for physical education and health would be also done within a month.

In another reply, the education minister informed the house that government had asked Comptroller and Auditor General of India ( CAG) to inquire into the alleged financial irregularities by some universities in purchase of books. “We have asked the CAG to look into the matter of financial impropriety in purchase of books by some universities. We are also asking the Chancellor to order a probe,” he said.

Social welfare minister Madan Sahni, while replying to a short notice question, informed the house the government had given financial assistance of ₹1500 per month till October to 54 such children who had lost both their parents during the Covid pandemic and would also be providing financial assistance to such children who have lost one of the parents in the pandemic.