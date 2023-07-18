School teachers asked to surrender mobile phones during working hours in Bihar

Teachers in Bihar’s Darbhanga have been asked to switch off their mobile phones and submit them to their respective principals during school hours, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The BEO has taken the step to address concerns over the excessive use of mobile phones by teachers during classes. (Representative file image)

The block education officer (BEO) of Manigachhi in Darbhanga has taken the step to address concerns over the excessive use of mobile phones by teachers during classes.

In a letter addressed to all headmasters of primary, middle, secondary, and principals of higher secondary schools in the district, the BEO highlighted that recent school inspections had revealed teachers’ violation of departmental orders by using mobile phones during teaching hours.

To curb this issue, the BEO has exercised its authority to issue a new regulation governing the use of mobile phones in schools.

According to the directive, teachers will be required to provide their family members with the principal’s mobile number for emergency situations.

This measure aims to ensure that teachers do not face difficulties during emergencies while maintaining a mobile-free environment during working hours.

The regulation strictly states that any teacher found using a mobile phone during working hours will be marked present in the school but absent from work, resulting in a deduction from their salary for the respective day.

The responsibility for complying with this regulation rests solely with the individual teachers.

When contacted, an official at the district education office (DEO) confirmed that the decision to implement this initiative was the brainchild of the concerned BEO.

The incumbent BEO of Manigachhi, Shambhu Prasad, defended his decision, stating that he is accountable for the academic affairs in his block and has the authority to take stringent measures to prevent mobile phone misuse during teaching periods.

Previously, the BEO had advised headmasters to maintain strict control over mobile phone use by teachers to ensure an academic-focused environment.

However, upon the request of the headmasters, an official order was issued to solidify the directive.

The BEO believes that this measure will effectively address approximately 70% of mobile phone use cases in schools for non-productive work, with remaining cases being handled through punitive action.

According to the BEO, a total of156 government schools fall under his jurisdiction.

