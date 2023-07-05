Home / World News / No mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches in Netherlands classrooms. Here's why

Mallika Soni
Jul 05, 2023

The Dutch government said that mobiles, tablets and smartwatches are getting in the way of students' learning.

The Netherlands said that it will ban mobile phones from classrooms as it aims to stop tech disrupting lessons. The Dutch government said that mobiles, tablets and smartwatches are getting in the way of students' learning and will not be allowed in class from next year.

A similar ban was introduced in France in 2018 for primary and middle schools.(Representational)
“There is increasing evidence that mobile phones have a harmful effect during lessons. Pupils are less able to concentrate and their performance suffers. For this reason, mobile phones, as well as tablets and smartwatches, will no longer be allowed in classrooms from January 1 2024," the government said asking school authorities to agree internal rules with teachers, parents and pupils by October.

Although it is not a formal ban but the government may choose to bring it after measuring progress next year, it said. The country's education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf told parliament that he hopes the move will usher in a "cultural transformation" and increase learning.

A similar ban was introduced in France in 2018 for primary and middle schools to improve focus and prevent online bullying. UK schools have also suggested that such a ban could be introduced. Schools are currently left to establish their own policies and the government said further intervention wasn't needed, Sky News reported.

"In most cases mobile phones are already banned for the majority of the school day with schools taking a range of measures to enforce that policy," said the UK department for education. In 2021, former UK education secretary Gavin Williamson said banning mobiles would be considered.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

