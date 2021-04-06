Tejashwi campaigns for Trinamool in Bengal, fields party veterans too

Keeping his promise of campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav not only addressed his first election meeting at Kidderpore recently, but also deployed at least 10 MLAs from Saran, Gopalganj and Siwan in the neighbouring state to canvass support for Mamata Banerjee’s party among voters having their origins in Bihar.

“Though the programme is being held In Kolkata, I feel I am in Chapra,” Yadav started off his speech at Kidderpore on Sunday to canvass for Trinamool’s prominent face and urban development minister Firhad Hakim alias Bobby Hakim, who is in the fray from Kolkata port constituency.

Kolkata has a good number of people hailing from Saran, which has been an RJD stronghold

“I have asked my party MLAs from Chapra, Gopalganj and Siwan to canvass strongly in favour of the Trinamool. They will be here for sometime,” he said.

A Bhojpuri singer, Pramod Premi Yadav , who has done several numbers eulogizing Tejashwi before the 2020 Bihar polls, also regaled the crowd at the election meeting. “ He was roped in by local organisers. He is a popular name among Bhojpuri singers and well known in various cities, including in Kolkata,” said Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi, who was present at the Kidderpore meeting.

In the ongoing West Bengal polls, Bihar natives settled in Kolkata and other towns like Asansol, Durgapur and Raniganj are crucial for the ruling Trinamool as well as rival BJP, a reason why both parties have sought help of their leaders from Bihar and UP.

Tejashwi was unsparing in his attack on the BJP at the election meeting, where he raised issues of price rise, unemployment and economic contraction. He also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of blocking all employment avenues in government sector by privatizing railways, telecom, coal and selling off PSUs.

Striking an emotional note, Tejashwi said Mamata Banerjee and his jailed father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad shared a close bond.”Mamata didi has always stood with Laluji. She respects him a lot.”

The leade of Opposition in Bihar, whose party has extended support to Trinamool in Bengal polls by not fielding any candidate, would be holding election rallies at various constituencies in Kolkata, like Chowrangee, Jorashanko and also in Asansol and Raniganj after April 15 ahead of the last few phases of Bengal polls, RJD sources said.

The BJP, however, said it’s not worried. “Tejashwi is not such a political stalwart that he would able to check Trinamool’s slide and help it to return to power in Bengal polls,” said Arvind Singh, BJP’s state spokesperson.

He also slammed the RJD leader for campaigning for Trinamool whose chief had made disparaging comments against people from Bihar and UP before the Nandigram polls by saying BJP had brought in goons from two states to intimidate voters.

“TMC chief has never called Biharis or people from UP goons. She had said BJP goons had come from two states,” said Chittaranjan Gagan, RJD’s state spokesperson.