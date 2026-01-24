Tejashwi may be made working president as RJD executive body meets today

It seems highly likely that Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, might be elevated as the working president during the national executive meeting of the party in Patna on January 25 (today). Besides, the party is likely to make key organisational changes. Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with party state president Mangani Lal Mandal during Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Jayanti Samaroh at RJD office in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“The party is discussing giving Tejashwi more powers so that he is able to take decisions with ease to strengthen the party in future. Since RJD chief Lalu Prasad is not keeping well, it has made it imperative for the party to have a working president. It is very likely that Tejashwi would be made the national working president of the party,” said a senior RJD leader, in the know of the matter.

Another senior leader, seeking anonymity, said that chances of Tejashwi being named as working national president is high. “A decision could be taken at the national executive meeting on Sunday. It is likely Tejashwi could be given more responsibilities,” he said.

More powers to the 36- year old Yadav scion in the party’s organisational hierarchy and working, insiders of the party said, would not only streamline the party functioning, it would put an end to the sibling rivalry in the RJD’s first family.

In the past few months, Tejashwi’s siblings, including estranged elder brother and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav and elder sister Rohini Acharya, have been making oblique attacks against the former deputy CM for the party’s poll debacle in the October-November assembly polls last year.

“The ongoing sibling rivalry in the RJD’s first family is a cause of concern for the RJD chief in many ways. If Tejashwi is elevated as national working president, it would clearly signal that Lalu wants his younger son to lead the party as his heir apparent,” said another RJD leader.

In the past few years, Tejashwi’s clout in the party has increased manifold with him working as a de-facto party chief after getting powers to take a call on distribution of tickets and also taking decisions regarding any dispute over the party’s symbol or flag during the national executive held in January last year.

The powers conferred to Tejashwi last year was seen as a move by the RJD chief to make Tejashwi the second in command of the party to pre-empt any move of a split or attempts to destabilise the party as happened with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra a couple of years back, as per some senior leaders of the party.

RJD insiders said that the proposal of making Tejashwi as working president had been mooted after the RJD’s poll debacle as a section of party leaders feel the move would help in curbing voices of dissent growing inside the party and it will also help Tejashwi to revamp the party with a freehand.

On Saturday, party’s senior MLA Bhai Birendra raised a controversy by stating that wrong people were given tickets during the last 2025 assembly polls citing it as a reason for the party’s poll defeat even as he stressed that party’s core voters too have got a bit alienated owing to wrong choice of party’s poll candidates. Such grievances are said to have been raised by many in the party.

Some RJD leaders feel that Tejashwi is already a de facto chief of the party and his elevation would only be a formality. “Tejashwi is already having almost all powers as enjoyed by the RJD national president. If he is made the national working president, it would be just an elevation to a formal post in the party other than the LoP. It could help Tejashwi to keep the party united at a time when murmurings over his leadership have started after the RJD’s poll debacle,” said a former MLA of the party, wishing not to be quoted.

At present, there is no working national president in the RJD, as per party officials.

Incidentally, sources said that 77-year-old former railway minister Lalu Prasad would continue to remain as the party national president till his present term of three years expires in June 2028. Lalu was elected unopposed for the 13th term as a national president of the party in June 2025.

“The national executive having around 200 members, including state president of RJD’s state units across the country, MPs, MLAs and former MPs as well as senior leaders, is the highest party body to take any decision on organisational matters. A resolution on political affairs in the country would also be passed during the meeting apart from other decisions,” said party spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan.