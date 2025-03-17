Faced with growing attacks on cops in recent months and Opposition making targeting the Nitish government over deteriorating law and order, the Bihar police has warned that those challenging the police would face bullets and that there is freedom to carry out encounters. Those challenging police will face bullets: Bihar top cops

“There is no dearth of ammunition or weapons with the police. There is freedom to the police to carry out encounters if the situation so demands in self defence or for crime control. The restraint shown by the police should not be mistaken as weakness,” said ADG headquarters Kundan Krishnan and ADG law and order Pankaj Darad at a joint media interaction on Monday.

The statement of the senior police officers is significant, as the government has been at the receiving end of the Opposition attack due to recent attacks on police and NDA leaders have also been talking about the need of encounters to eliminate criminals.

The two officers said that the Holi period was quite challenging for the police this year, as it coincided with Ramadan and the day being Friday. It faced 11 incidents of communal flare-up between March 13 and 15 and 11 incidents of attack on police, which claimed lives of two police officers. A total 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with communal cases in which 14 persons injured and 29 has been arrested.

Similarly in police attack at Patna, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Araria. Muzaffarpur and Munger, 27 cops have been injured while in another caste conflict case, 26 people were injured in the incident

“One ASI in Munger died due to lathi blows. The ASI had gone to the same place the same day twice to make a person understand the situation. The concerned SHO has been suspended for dereliction of duty. In Araria, another ASI died of haemorrhage. Most of those involved in attacks on police have been arrested,” they added.

The officers said that the raids have been intensified to nab all others involved in attacks on police, who are out of the police net so far, to ensure stern punishment through speedy trial.

“Attack on police will not be tolerated and criminals will be taught lesson in the language they understand,” he they said, admitting that liquor mafia also had a role behind such regular attacks.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also held a review meeting with chief secretary and DGP on law and order situation and gave them necessary instructions, including a clear message “to probe if there is any conspiracy behind the attacks”

The DGP also apprised the CM of the ground situation and the alertness of the police.

“Law and order remains the top priority of the government. There should be no let up in it at any level. Nobody behind crime, irrespective of who is he, should not be spared. There should be thorough investigation to find any conspiracy ange behind such attacks and all perpetrators of crime should be identified,” CM said.

The CM said that there should be speedy criminal investigation to complete probe within a time frame for timely action.

Three police men have been suspended following the murder of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar’s Munger. Three personnel have been suspended in Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh’s murder on charges of negligence in discharging their duties include Mufassil SHO Chandan Kumar, a BCP jawan and a Dial 112 driver.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh went to pacify a dispute between two parties on the evening of Holi when he was attacked and lost his life. Based on an investigation report, a recommendation was made to the DIG for action. The DIG issued the suspension order based on the report submitted. Munger DIG Rakesh Kumar said that seven people have been identified as accused in the murder of ASI, with five already in police custody. He further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. The accused had been identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman of the same family.