Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Those looted Bihar being punished: Sushil Modi on Lalu Prasad’s conviction
patna news

Those looted Bihar being punished: Sushil Modi on Lalu Prasad’s conviction

Earlier in the day, the RJD supremo was convicted in the ₹139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi.
Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday said those who had looted the state were now being punished while speaking on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s conviction.

Modi said, “We approached the Patna High Court, demanding a CBI inquiry. I am happy that those who looted Bihar are being punished." He added Prasad is no longer relevant in the state's politics.

Earlier in the day, the RJD supremo was convicted in the 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi.

According to a CBI counsel, the quantum of Lalu Prasad Yadav's punishment will be pronounced on February 18.

Also Read| Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted in 139.35cr Doranda treasury case

On January 29, the special CBI court in the treasury embezzlement case had reserved its verdict. Lalu, who has served as Bihar chief minister and Union railways minister, was earlier sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

RELATED STORIES

Apart from the veteran politician, the other prime accused in the embezzlement case includes former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry assistant director Dr K M Prasad.

Prasad's lawyer said he has given an application in the CBI special court seeking instruction to jail authorities to shift the RJD supremo to RIMS, Ranchi, on the ground of the RJD leader’s poor health. The court is set to hear the application at 2pm.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushil modi lalu prasad
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP