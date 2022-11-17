Tubectomies without anaesthesia: Khagaria DM orders probe, NCW steps in

Authorities in Bihar have directed Khagaria district’s civil surgeon to probe allegations that women underwent tubectomy, a permanent method of contraception, at two primary health centres (PHCs) without anaesthesia.

Gurhiya Devi, 30, one of the women who underwent the procedure, alleged she writhed in pain as it was performed without anaesthesia.

The other women alleged they were treated like animals while non-governmental organisations (NGOs) assigned the job were busy counting those who underwent tubectomy.

NGOs Global Development Initiatives and Foundation for Reproductive Health Services were given licenses to organise the procedures in Alouli and Parbatta PHCs.

Civil surgeon Amar Nath Jha said they have started a probe on district magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh’s directions after the media reported the matter and that he will file his report in two days. “...Action will also be taken within two days.”

He admitted to lapses on the part of NGOs and added they will face legal action their licenses will also be cancelled.

Jha said 23 women opted to undergo tubectomy at Alouli and added NGO staff and doctors treated them inhumanly. “...local anaesthesia must be used before conducting tubectomy and in case it fails to act the dose should be enhanced. The NGOs acted against the medical ethics and agreement signed between the state health department and NGOs.” The state health department paid ₹2,150 to NGOs for every tubectomy.

In 2012, 53 tubectomy procedures were conducted within two hours in Araria. Three people involved in it were jailed for risking their lives following a probe.

Bihar’s health department allows NGOs to arrange doctors, surgeons, paramedics, and equipment to conduct tubectomies as it faces a shortage of specialists.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought revoking the medical licence of doctors who reportedly conducted the tubectomies without anaesthesia, according to PTI.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved. “NCW has asked that the doctors’ registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure,” the NCW said in a tweet.

