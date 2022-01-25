Two from Bihar get Padma Shri

Two persons from Bihar, Acharya Chandana, founder of Veerayatan, and late social scientist and political economist Saibal Gupta, have been conferred with Padma Shri awards for 2022.

An announcement to this effect was made on Wednesday.

Acharya Chandana is known for introducing the concept of “seva” (’service to humanity’) among the Jain community. In 1974, she founded Veerayatan, a non-profit, non-governmental service organization based in Rajgir which has centres in more than 10 countries.

Acharya Chandana began her humanitarian work in poverty-stricken areas of Bihar from 1972.

The organization, founded on the occasion of Lord Mahavira’s 2500th Nirvana Mahotsava, operates hospitals, schools, colleges, and vocational training programs for the underprivileged throughout India.

Late Saibal Gupta was the founder and member secretary of the Asian Development Research Institute in Patna. His works focused on the economy of Bihar. His research was a contributor to the roll-out for various state government-led societal programmes and economic reforms in the state.

He was was also the director of the Centre for Economic Policy and Public Finance (CEPPF), which was set up by the government of Bihar as a public finance research institute.