2 dacoits from Nepal killed in gunbattle in Bihar’s East Champaran

At least two dacoits from neighbouring Nepal were killed in a gunbattle with Bihar Police in East Champaran district on Sunday night, a police officer said on Monday. Five dacoities were reported in East Champaran within 10 days in April. (Getty Images)

Police superintendent Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that they were forced to fire in defence after 25 and 30 dacoits fired and lobbed bombs on a police team and left three policemen injured. “...in police action, two dacoits were killed.”

He said that the dacoits fired on the team when it was rushed to Purnahiya along the India-Nepal border after being tipped off about the movement of dacoits.

“Police fired 12 rounds in response to 12 to 14 rounds. The remaining dacoits fled under the cover of fire taking advantage of darkness,” he said. “The identity of the slain dacoits has not been established. A majority of the dacoits came from across the border.”

Police said that they recovered bombs, a gas cutter, an axe, and gas cylinders from the scene, where a forensic science laboratory and a bomb squad team were also rushed.

In April, five dacoities within 10 days were reported in East Champaran.