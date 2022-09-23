Amit Shah to address first rally in Bihar today post JD(U)-BJP breakup

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Purnia and Kishanganj districts of Bihar on Friday.

Shah will reach Seemanchal area on Friday where he will begin with a public address at the Rangbhoomi ground in Purnia.

Shah will land at Chunapur Air force station in Purnia at 11am and from there, he will arrive at the public meeting venue at Rangbhoomi ground to address his first ‘Jan Bhawna’ rally in Bihar after JD-U broke away with BJP leading to drive the party out of power in the state.

After addressing the Jan Bhawna rally, Shah will leave for Kishanganj where at 4pm, he will hold discussions with all 17 Lok Sabha members (including four union ministers) of the party from Bihar, five Rajya Sabha members, all 77 MLAs, 23 MLCs and organisational office-bearers on the current political scenario in the state.

The state legislature meeting will be followed by the meeting of BJP state core committee members to discuss their poll strategy in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held at 5pm on Friday.

This is the first time that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held in Kishanganj.

On the concluding day of his two-day visit in Bihar on Saturday, Shah will hold high level meetings with the three heads of paramilitary forces, Border Security Forces (BSF), Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan border Police (ITBP).

Earlier on Saturday, the union home minister will hold a prayer at the famous Burhi Kali Mandir and in evening he will return to Delhi via Chunapur air force station in Purnia.

