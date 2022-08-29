Shah to visit Seemanchal in Bihar on Sept 23-24, address rallies
This will be Shah’s first visit to Bihar since his party was ousted from power in the state earlier this month.
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Bihar next month on a two-day trip during which he will address public meetings at Purnia and Kishanganj, a senior party leader said.
Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said on Monday that Shah will stay in Seemanchal area on September 23 and 24 September. “A big rally has been organized in Purnia on September 23. All senior party leaders of Bihar will be present in rallies. The next day, he will be in Kishanganj and address a rally there as well,” he said.
Though the exact details of his Kishanganj visit were not available, party leaders familiar with the matter said Shah would also be holding meetings with border officials on issues such as infiltration as the several districts of Seemanchal share borders with Bangladesh and has a heavy concentration of Muslim population.
Of the four Lok Sabha seats in the region, BJP had won only Araria in the 2019 parliamentary polls while its erstwhile alliance partner, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), had won Katihar and Purnia, the two traditional BJP seats. Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress.
Of the 24 assembly seats in the region, the current Grand Alliance, comprising, RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left, has 16.
The JD(U) apprehends BJP might inflame communal passions. “BJP’s politics hinges on engineering communal tensions. This is getting reflected in the choice of the place for the trip of the Amit Shah,” JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha said.
“But it will prove to be a failure. BJP’s plan to cash in on communalism in Bihar will fail, just like it did in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections last year,” said the JD(U) leader.
Earlier this month, JD(U) had parted ways with BJP and formed a new government in Bihar in alliance with RJD, Congress, Left and other parties.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
