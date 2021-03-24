UP cops assaulted during raid in Buxar village

Four persons have been arrested in Buxar’s Englishpur village in connection with the attack on a police team from Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh which had come to the village to rescue a minor girl who was abducted earlier.

As the police team closed in on the house of one Bhulan Rajbhar, the main accused in the abduction case, it came under attack, allegedly from his family members and accomplices, who took some of them hostages and thrashed them.

Later, Buxar subdivisional police officer (SDPO) K K Singh rushed there with reinforcement and rescued them.

The minor girl, however, was yet to be found.

Police said Bhulan was accused in a case lodged with Nagsar police station of Gazipur district on the charges of abducting a minor girl. According to the FIR, Bhulan had gone to his sister’s house at Khadwal village in Gazipur and abducted the minor and brought her to his native village Englishpur in Buxar.

The SDPO said when a six-member team of Gazipur police, with help of local police, came to the village, Bhulan managed to escape, while shouting that robbers had entered his house. His family members and accomplices obstructed the police team and also tried to snatch their firearms. Some of them also pelted stones at the team. The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment and their condition is out of danger.

“They attacked the police team and created a ruckus. Bhulan’s father and some female relatives confined the local chowkidar Harendra, besides mother and brother of the abducted girl in their house. They also thrashed them. Soon, the additional force reached there and rescued them,” the SDPO said.

The police have arrested Bhulan’s father Shivpujan Rajbhar and kin Tetri Devi, Guriya Devi and Sarita Rajbhar,” said the SDPO, adding that a case has been lodged against 15 identified and several unidentified accused for the incident.

A senior official of state police headquarters said Englishpur village in Buxar district has been notorious for attacks on police.