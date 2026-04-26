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Vaishali leads in Census 2027 self enumeration; Patna ranks 6th despite urban edge

Vaishali district leads Bihar's Census 2027 self-enumeration with over 4.12 lakh entries, followed by Madhubani and Khagaria, as participation rises significantly.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 10:44 pm IST
By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
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Vaishali district has emerged as the top performer in Bihar’s ongoing online self enumeration phase of Census 2027, recording over 4.12 lakh submissions out of the state’s total 24.35 lakh completed entries as of Saturday (5pm), officials from the directorate of census operations said on Sunday.

Vaishali leads in Census 2027 self enumeration; Patna ranks 6th despite urban edge

Madhubani followed closely with 3.97 lakh self enumerations, while Khagaria (1.28 lakh), Gopalganj and Bhojpur (1.26 lakh each) rounded out the top five districts.

State capital Patna, despite its higher levels of urbanisation and digital literacy, ranked sixth with more than 1.25 lakh self enumerations completed in the eight days since the exercise began on April 17.

Aurangabad (97,385), West Champaran (79,722), Darbhanga (77,223) and Rohtas (66,311) completed the list of the 10 best-performing districts. Officials said six days remained in the self enumeration phase, which would last till May 1.

The exercise has gathered pace significantly since its launch, when approximately 32,000 people completed self enumeration on the first day. Early participants included governor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, CM Samrat Choudhary, Patna HC chief justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, legislative assembly speaker Prem Kumar and legislative council chairperson Awadhesh Narain Singh.

“We are in the process of completing the training of all field staff, including enumerators and supervisors, who will start visiting households from May 2,” an official from the census directorate said, adding that most of the personnel had been drawn from the teaching community.

The self enumeration questionnaire comprises 33 largely objective questions aimed at capturing household-level data on living conditions, amenities, demographic composition and asset ownership. Officials said the exercise was designed as a standardised socio-economic profiling tool to support evidence-based policymaking, welfare planning and infrastructure development.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchir Kumar

Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

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