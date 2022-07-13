Visually impaired teacher ‘brutally assaulted’ at police station, probe ordered

A visually impaired government school teacher was allegedly abused and brutally assaulted by a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside a police station in Bihar’s Rohtas district, prompting the superintendent of police to order a probe on Wednesday after video and audio clips purportedly related to the incident began circulating on the social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teacher, Sanjay Kumar Vishvakarma of Nauhatta, on Wednesday said he has written to deputy inspector general of police of Shahabad region, demanding action against ASI Manish Kumar Sharma.

According to Vishvakarma, he has a running dispute with his coparceners and the ASI has been favouring the other side. The ASI visited his house on July 10 with a police team and used filthy language with the women at the house and asked them to send him at the police station.

“When I went to the police station the next day, the officer abused me and brought me in the barrack where he brutally assaulted me, causing injuries to my eyes, ears and other parts of the body,” the teacher said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Vishvakarma, as the ASI began to abuse him, he started recording it on his mobile phone camera, which made the officer furious. He snatched his phone and deleted the clips and assaulted him for hours after locking him inside the barrack.

The officer allegedly did not allow the family members to meet the teacher who had reached the police station in the meantime.

In his complaint to the DIG, the teacher has also sent some video and audio clips that had somehow remained in the mobile.

Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said he has ordered a probe and would take action after getting the report.