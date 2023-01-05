Watch: In Bihar, Railway personnel's heroic act saves passenger's life

A video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saving the life of a passenger who was trying to board a moving train in Bihar's Purnia district is being widely shared on social media. The video, shared by the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday, drew applause for the personnel for being vigilant in saving a life.

“An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board or deboard a moving train,” the ministry tweeted while posting the video.

The CCTV footage shows a passenger trying to board a moving train, after which he slipped and one of his legs got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. He was dragged by a few feet before the RPF personnel rushed and saved the man.

The RPF jawan had apparently noticed the passenger attempting to board the running train.

The ministry's tweet has received praise for the RPF personnel, with one user writing, “Welldone!! you have done a great job. you have saved the precious life of a person. I was on board with this train.”

“Saved a life. Excellent work,” another user wrote. Some users also mentioned the RPF personnel's faster reaction. "Very quick action by RPF police saved the life," another wrote.

In a similar incident, an Indian Army jawan was crushed to death by a train near Karnal railway station in Haryana on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Veer Bahadur, a Manipur resident who was stationed in Punjab.

