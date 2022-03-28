‘Watch movie first’: Bihar speaker advises Oppn MLAs on ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

PATNA: Opposition lawmakers in Bihar tore movie tickets given to them by the government to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ at a city multiplex, protesting against the film, which Communist Party of India (ML) legislators said, targets Muslims.

“This is a ticket of hatred, as the film targets Muslims,” CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam told the Bihar assembly on Monday as his colleagues trooped into the Well of the assembly over the movie. Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha eventually adjourned proceedings till 2pm.

Lawmakers were given tickets by the government after deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad extended an open invitation to the legislators on March 17. A day earlier, the Bihar government had exempted movie tickets from state taxes.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators had earlier refused to accept the tickets. CPI-ML lawmakers accepted the tickets and tore them into pieces in the assembly on Monday, alleging the movie was an attempt to polarise on communal lines and it would never be allowed at any cost.

RJD MLA Rampreet Sada called atrocities on one community should not be used to divide people along communal lines. “What kind of message does the government want to give to society through the film is beyond our comprehension. Had there been a film on unemployment, malnutrition or illiteracy, it would have been better,” said RJD MLA Rakesh Roshan.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s repeated requests to the members to take their seats went unheard. Sinha tried to convince the lawmakers to at least first watch the movie that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley rather than rushing to criticise them.

Bihar labour minister Jibesh Kumar rebutted the opposition legislators, saying the Opposition was opposing the film as part of its agenda, and that the film only depicted the bitter truth about the forced migration of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.

