Watch | Smoke from Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight as it makes emergency landing

A Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing immediately after take-off after fire was reported at the plane. All the 184 passengers on board were safe after the plane landed.Videos shot by residents that have gone viral show the aircraft descending after fire erupted at the plane. The residents are heard shouting that the plane will crash for sure. A video shows smoke billowing out of the plane as it rapidly descends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Luckily, the plane managed to make a safe landing and all the passengers are said to be safe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further,” Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Patna Airport Director also said, "SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely."

However, DGCA informed that the flight returned back after "bird hit" and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON