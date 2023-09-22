Will suspend 10 students for ragging, says Patna medical college principal

PATNA: Ten medical students accused of having ragged a group of freshers at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) will be suspended for 10 days, principal Dr Vidya Pati Choudhary said on Friday.

PMCH principal said they will ask guardians of students found guilty of ragging and ask them to caution their wards. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Choudhary said the decision to suspend the delinquent students and impose a fine was taken at a meeting of heads of departments of PMCH. The students have been identified on the basis of photographs of the incident.

A guardian of a first-year medical student who joined earlier this month complained to the authorities about his ward being confined at the Jeevak student hostel by his seniors on Thursday.

“Some senior faculty members and I went to the Jeevak hostel and freed the student. We have identified 10 MBBS students on the basis of photographs,” Dr Choudhary said.

The principal said they shall also write to the guardians of the students found guilty of ragging and ask them to caution their wards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every year senior medicos get the new batch of students to introduce themselves. Now, if you call this ragging, yes, we do have such incidents almost every year,” the principal said.

Bihar University of Health Sciences (BUHS) vice-chancellor Dr SN Sinha ha taken cognisance of the reports about the ragging on campus and sought a factual report from its principal.

“Every college has an anti-ragging committee and it must have enquired about the incident. I have sought a report from the principal on the action he has taken against the students involved in ragging, which is banned. We’ll decide our course of action after we get a report from the principal,” said Dr Sinha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON