Woman constable murder: Two persons including prime accused arrested from Nagpur

Bihar’s Katihar police on Sunday arrested two persons including the prime accused from Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged killing of 22-year-old woman constable.

The car used in the incident was also recovered from Delhi.

The car used in the incident was also recovered from Delhi.

The woman constable body was found on NH 81 on February 8.

Confirming the arrest of two persons including the prime accused and his aide from Nagpur, Katihar superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar said, “The car used in it was also recovered from Delhi.”

Police had recovered two empty cartridges and mobile phone from the spot.

The family members had later lodged an FIR against seven persons and police arrested four of them.

However, the main accused was still on the run.

Later, STF (special task force) was constituted and the prime accused was caught from Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Police said the culprits had escaped in a car which they left in Delhi after which they escaped to Nagpur.

The incident took place on NH 81 near Bhatwara panchayat bhawan in Katihar district.

The woman constable, a resident of Munger was returning from her native village for work in Katihar when the incident took place.

According to an eyewitness, the woman was on a bike when she was shot by unknown persons, killing her on the spot.