Woman police constable allegedly shot dead in Bihar’s Katihar district

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 10:22 AM IST

According to an eyewitness, the woman was on a bike when she was shot by unknown persons on a motorcycle, killing her on the spot

Police recovered two empty cartridges including a live one and mobile phone from the spot. (Representative file image)
ByAvinash Kumar

A woman police constable was gunned down while she was returning home in Katihar district of Bihar on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 8pm on NH 81 near Bhatwara panchayat Bhawan near Katihar district.

The woman was a resident of Munger district.

Police recovered two empty cartridges including a live one and mobile phone from the spot.

According to an eyewitness, the woman was on a bike when she was shot by unknown persons on a motorcycle, killing her on the spot.

Police reached the spot and took the woman to a nearby hospital for post mortem.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We will probe the matter,” said Katihar SP Jitendra Kumar.

Senior officials said forensic teams along with a dog squad are at the crime scene to ascertain facts related to the case. Raids are being carried out to arrest the culprits.

A special task force (STF) team has also been sent to Katihar, the official added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

