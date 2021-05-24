Home / Cities / Patna News / Woman found hanging in police station, three cops suspended
patna news

Woman found hanging in police station, three cops suspended

Three police officials were suspended and a probe ordered after a 28-year-old woman was found hanging at Rahui police station of Nalanda district past Sunday midnight, hours after she was “rescued” by the police from Patna Junction railway station on a complaint filed by her husband who alleged she was abducted on May 21, police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Three police officials were suspended and a probe ordered after a 28-year-old woman was found hanging at Rahui police station of Nalanda district past Sunday midnight, hours after she was “rescued” by the police from Patna Junction railway station on a complaint filed by her husband who alleged she was abducted on May 21, police said.

Following the incident, Nalanda SP Hariprasath S suspended the officer on duty, the investigating officer and a policewoman over dereliction of duty. “The chief judicial magistrate has been informed about the incident and proceedings are being carried out as per the law,” he said.

On May 21, after the woman reportedly eloped with one Luv Yadav, her husband Rudal Yadav lodged a police complaint for abduction. Countering the allegation, Luv’s parents also filed an FIR against Rudal and his brother for “kidnapping Luv,” police said.

On Sunday evening, the police found the woman and Luv together at Patna Junction and handed them over to Rahui police in Nalanda. The woman, who has three children, was held overnight at the police station, to be produced before a magistrate on Monday to record her statement.

Around midnight, the woman allegedly hanged herself using her saree. She was rushed to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, a police officer said.

The autopsy report was awaited.

