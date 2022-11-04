Home / Cities / Patna News / Woman killed, 6 injured as speeding SUV rams into tree in Bihar’s Kaimur

Woman killed, 6 injured as speeding SUV rams into tree in Bihar’s Kaimur

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:32 PM IST

The woman and the injured persons, all residents of Nalanda and Nawada districts in Bihar, were returning home after visiting Varanasi and the famous Mundeshwari Bhawani temple in Kaimur

Locals present at the spot said the collision was so strong that the bonnet of the SUV blew and the tree fel (Representative Image)
Locals present at the spot said the collision was so strong that the bonnet of the SUV blew and the tree fel (Representative Image)
ByPrasun K Mishra

A woman was killed and six others were injured after their over speeding SUV dashed into a tree on the Bhabua-Mohania road in Bihar’s Kaimur district late Thursday.

The woman and the injured persons, all residents of Nalanda and Nawada districts in Bihar, were returning home after visiting Varanasi and the famous Mundeshwari Bhawani temple in Kaimur, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramanand Mandal said the driver lost control of the vehicle as it reached a mosque in Babura village and hit a tree.

Fortunately, no one was present outside the mosque, which usually remains busy, otherwise, several people could have been injured or killed, said police.

Locals present at the spot said the collision was so strong that the bonnet of the SUV blew and the tree fell. They said, fortunately, airbags opened in time otherwise no one could have survived.

The deceased woman was identified as Dharmsheela Devi, wife of Satyendra Prasad from Nalanda. The injured persons, identified as Rani Jyoti, Upendra Nath Sinha and wife Rachana Sinha of Nalanda, Priti Anand, and her daughters Divya Kumari and Kyuti Kumari of Nawada were brought to Sadar hospital where doctors referred them to Varanasi.

The Police have informed the families of the deceased and those of the injured. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination, said police.

