patna news

Woman, lover held with stolen cash, jewellery

A married woman and her lover, allegedly eloped after stealing cash and jewellery worth ₹14 lakh from her husband, were arrested from a compartment of Kumbh Express at Laksar railway junction on Saturday
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 09:59 PM IST
SHO of GRP (Laksar) Subhash Chandra said that they were nabbed from the AC compartment of the train following an input provided by the Saharsa police on Friday, while they were en-route to Haridwar from Patna Junction. The accused, identified as Poornima and her lover Rupesh Ravidas, were booked by her husband at the Saharsa police station on charges of theft. Police recovered cash and jewellery worth 13 lakh from them.

They were brought back to Bihar after the arrest. “Both are currently with Saharsa police. Police will question them to get details about the theft,” said Saharsa SP Lipi Singh.

