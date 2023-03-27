Bihar woman, 24, went back home to Madhepura to prep for wedding, shot dead

A 24 -year-old woman working in a private company in Delhi, who went home in Bihar’s Madhepura district to prepare for her weeding in May this year, was shot dead in her house on Sunday, allegedly after an argument with her father over money to buy liquor, police said.

The mother of the deceased said that there was an argument between the father-daughter duo on Friday though she claimed that the father could not be the killer. (Representative Image)

The incident happened at Sabaila village under Singheshwaar police station and the deceased has been identified by police as Bandna Kumari. Police added that her father has gone missing since then.

Her mother Chanda Devi alleged that there was an argument between the father-daughter duo though she claimed that the father could not be the killer. Police said that they are investigating the case from all angles.

“There was a heated argument between me and my husband as he was asking for money to buy liquor. My daughter just intervened and she was shot dead. I heard a gunshot and when I came out, I saw my daughter lying in a pool of blood in her room,” Devi said.

Kumari was soon rushed to Madhepura medical college and hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, Devi said.

She said her daughter was the lone earning member of her family and was to be married in May this year. “She was preparing everything for her marriage by herself and she was here on leave,” she added.

“My husband is an alcoholic but he can’t kill his daughter who has been supporting the family for two years,” she added alleging a conspiracy behind the incident.

Station house officer (SHO) Arun Kumar, who reached the home, recorded the statement of the mother of the deceased and lodged a case. He didn’t rule out the possibility of others’ involvement in the incident. “We are investigating the case from all angles including liquor,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals have accused police of failing to check liquor smuggling rampant in the area. “We all see liquor smuggling but unfortunately the police can’t see,” a local said on condition of anonymity, alleging connivance between the liquor smugglers and police.

A complete ban on liquor has been in place in Bihar since April 2016. Under the state’s Excise Act, there is a complete prohibition on the manufacturing, bottling, distribution, transportation, collection, storage, sale, possession, or purchase of any intoxicant liquor.