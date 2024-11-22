Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman, two children charred to death in Bihar after house catches fire: Police

ByAditya Nath Jha
Nov 22, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Though the cause behind the fire is not yet known, it appears the candle fire spread in the village quickly and they could not come out of it

A 30-year-old woman and her two children were charred to death after a fire broke out inside their house in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district while they were asleep, police said on Friday.

The husband of the deceased woman also sustained burn injuries and is critical. (Representative file photo)
The husband of the deceased woman also sustained burn injuries and is critical. (Representative file photo)

The husband of the deceased woman also sustained burn injuries and is critical. The incident took place at Athania Diara in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district late Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Varsha Devi and her two minor children.

“Soon we got the information we called fire brigade and within half an hour we reached the site,” station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Kumar said adding, “Though the fire was extinguished, we could not save three lives.”

Also Read: 3 charred to death as car catches fire in Kurukshetra

He said that the owner of the family who sustained serious burnt injuries was rushed to the hospital in Bhagalpur where he is undergoing treatment.

Though the cause behind the fire is not yet known, it appears the candle fire spread in the village quickly and they could not come out of it, police said.

“Police will look into the incident from all possible angles”, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On