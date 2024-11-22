Woman, two children charred to death in Bihar after house catches fire: Police

A 30-year-old woman and her two children were charred to death after a fire broke out inside their house in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district while they were asleep, police said on Friday. The husband of the deceased woman also sustained burn injuries and is critical. (Representative file photo)

The husband of the deceased woman also sustained burn injuries and is critical. The incident took place at Athania Diara in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district late Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Varsha Devi and her two minor children.

“Soon we got the information we called fire brigade and within half an hour we reached the site,” station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Kumar said adding, “Though the fire was extinguished, we could not save three lives.”

Also Read: 3 charred to death as car catches fire in Kurukshetra

He said that the owner of the family who sustained serious burnt injuries was rushed to the hospital in Bhagalpur where he is undergoing treatment.

Though the cause behind the fire is not yet known, it appears the candle fire spread in the village quickly and they could not come out of it, police said.

“Police will look into the incident from all possible angles”, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.