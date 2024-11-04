Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 charred to death as car catches fire in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 04, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar and his daughters Pari and Amanat, while injured were identified as Aarti, Lakshmi and Sudesh, all residents of Sonepat

Three people of a family were killed while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in caught fire on NH-44 in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police on Sunday.

All were rushed to the nearest hospital where Sandeep and his daughters were declared brought dead and others were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. Sushil and his son Yash escaped unhurt. (iStock)
All were rushed to the nearest hospital where Sandeep and his daughters were declared brought dead and others were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. Sushil and his son Yash escaped unhurt. (iStock)

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar and his daughters Pari and Amanat, while injured were identified as Aarti, Lakshmi and Sudesh, all residents of Sonepat.

Police said that Sandeep was travelling with his wife Lakshmi, daughters Pari and Amanat, brother Sushil, Sushil’s wife Aarti and son Yash, and their mother Sudesh from their native village in Sonepat to Chandigarh when their Maruti Suzuki Ertiga caught fire near Mohri village.

All were rushed to the nearest hospital where Sandeep and his daughters were declared brought dead and others were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. Sushil and his son Yash escaped unhurt.

Nirmal Singh, SHO Shahabad police station said that it is suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit and all got stuck in the car as it got locked.

“Despite help from people, three were killed and three others were seriously injured. Bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //