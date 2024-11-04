3 charred to death as car catches fire in Kurukshetra

Three people of a family were killed while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in caught fire on NH-44 in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police on Sunday. All were rushed to the nearest hospital where Sandeep and his daughters were declared brought dead and others were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. Sushil and his son Yash escaped unhurt. (iStock)

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar and his daughters Pari and Amanat, while injured were identified as Aarti, Lakshmi and Sudesh, all residents of Sonepat.

Police said that Sandeep was travelling with his wife Lakshmi, daughters Pari and Amanat, brother Sushil, Sushil’s wife Aarti and son Yash, and their mother Sudesh from their native village in Sonepat to Chandigarh when their Maruti Suzuki Ertiga caught fire near Mohri village.

Nirmal Singh, SHO Shahabad police station said that it is suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit and all got stuck in the car as it got locked.

“Despite help from people, three were killed and three others were seriously injured. Bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem,” he added.