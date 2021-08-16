Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Woman’s body found, murder after rape suspected

A 32-year-old woman found dead on Monday at a locality under the Baniapur police station area of Saran district, police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:14 PM IST
SHO of Baniyapur police station Kishori Choudhary said her stomach, face, neck and chest bore multiple injury marks. “We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against unidentified criminals based on the statement of the deceased’s husband.”

Family members and locals suspect that the woman was raped before the miscreants killed her.

“My wife had gone to graze cattle on Sunday. When she did not return home for long, villagers carried out a search operation and her body was found in the wee hours,” said the victim’s husband.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar said that it was a suspected case of sexual assault. However, it can only be confirmed after the medical reports arrive. “We have formed a team to nab the culprits. Further actions will be taken after the autopsy,” he added.

