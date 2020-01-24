Pay dues of retd employees within 3 months, HC directs HRTC

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:19 IST

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday directed the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to settle pending cases of its retired employees and pay all dues within three months of their retirement.

The court also added that HRTC, while disbursing the benefits, must ensure that no disciplinary inquiry or other issue was pending against any retired employee.

The HC while disposing a petition filed by a retired HRTC employee Ranjit Singh reprimanded HRTC for not providing retirement benefits to its employees well in time.

Judge Anoop Chitkara said,“The attitude of the HRTC towards low-level retired employees is pathetic, insulting and insensitive.”

He added that litigation was ‘neither a free lunch for the employee nor for the employer’ and said that he was surprised that instead of expressing gratitude to its employees by making timely payments, the HRTC was willing to spend money on litigation.

The court also ruled that in case of default, the officer/ employee found responsible for the delay without an acceptable explanation must pay compensation at the rate of ₹100 per day.

The court further said that apart from this compensation, HRTC will also have to pay interest at the rate of 6% per annum, compoundable monthly, from the first day of the fourth month of retirement until the entire amount is credited to the retired employee’s account.