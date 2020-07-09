e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Payal SDM among 50 new Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana; one patient succumbs

The district now has 548 active cases while its tally stands at 1,231.

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Fifty persons, including Payal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mankanwal Singh Chahal, tested positive for Covid-19 while a 75-year-old prostate cancer patient succumbed to the virus at Christian Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

Chahal is the eight senior official of the Ludhiana administration to get infected by the virus. Last week, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Neeru Katyal, ADC Amarjit Singh Bains and Khanna SDM Sandeep Singh had tested positive for the virus. The driver of ADC AS Bains tested positive today.

Among the other fresh cases are a head constable deployed in Division No 7, two health workers from Khanna and Kartar Nagar, two pregnant women, one accused caught by the Mullanpur Police and four undertrials lodged in the Ludhiana central jail.

In a major reprieve, samples of 59 officials of the district administration came out negative.

The district now has 548 active cases while its tally stands at 1,231. Ludhiana has so far recorded 29 deaths due to the virus.

1 DEATH, 4 NEW CASES FROM OTHER DISTRICTS

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man from Sangrur who was suffering from asthma and diabetes died at Mohandai Oswal Hospital. Besides, four persons from other district also tested positive for the virus.

