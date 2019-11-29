e-paper
PCB okays installation of MiG-21 on Bishop’s school campus

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Special General Body of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday gave its no objection certificate to The Bishop’s School, Camp branch, for installation of an MiG-21 aircraft at its premises. The meeting, chaired by the top brass of military and cantonment officials, also reserved ward number IV for the SC category.

The general body gave its in-principle nod to various issues discussed at the meet. The board noted the letter received from directorate general forwarding the proposal for ward reservation for the SC category by December 10 and reservation for women’s ward by December 24 by way of publication of official gazette.

On the basis of Census 2011, the board declared ward number IV as reserved for SC category. The board also approved tenders such as repairs to cantonment board buildings, public latrines, urinals, drains and drainage lines, footpath and pavements with interlocking blocks, Shahabad pavements, lanes and bylanes with concrete mix, renovation and painting of Class IV quarters, reinstatement of road cutting and widening of roads and various public improvement utilities and assets at different locations in the cantonment board.

The board also noted the instructions regarding allowing and permitting of toilets within the tenements to an authorised resident in the absence of any provision subject to condition that proper sewage connection to the building already exists in the cantonment board.

Besides, the tipping fee for collection of garbage from restaurants and eateries has been hiked. PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar said that all the initiatives are aimed at enhancing the civic potential of cantonment area and the general body passed the resolutions in the larger interests of the public.

