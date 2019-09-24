PCMC health dept identifies 6,797 mosquito breeding sites

pune

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:59 IST

In a survey conducted between June and September 15, the health department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) identified 6,797 mosquito breeding sites in residential areas across the township.

The civic body issued notices to 119 contractors and incharge of localities where such breeding sites were found.

AP Nikam, civic health officer, said, “The PCMC health department issued notices to 17 contractors this month (September) who did not take action to stop mosquito breeding in their localities. The contaminated water will be treated with temephos, an insecticide which kills the larvae by disrupting their nervous system.”

The breeding sites were identified post 2,89,059 surprise visits to various residential premises by civic officials. In September, out of 23,894 visits by civic officials, mosquito breeding sites were found in 405 residential areas.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 18:41 IST