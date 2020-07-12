PCMC lockdown: Only medical stores to stay open 24X7; home delivery for groceries till July 18

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:10 IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued guidelines for two-phase lockdown which starts from July 13 midnight to July 23, 1 am.

Only medical shops have been permitted to operate for 24x7 in the area. The grocery shops will continue their service from July 19 to 23 between 8am to 12 noon, according to civic officials. Selling of vegetable, fruits, eggs, chicken is totally banned till July 18 while it will start from July 19-23 from 8am to 12 noon.

“The people who are working in essential services will be allowed to go out. They will have to provide identity and Aadhar cards as well. Rest should follow the rules strictly,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC municipal commissioner.

Even for all the essential service workers riding with a pillion rider is not allowed.

Till July 12, PCMC recorded 7,276 Covid-19 positive patients, while 4,312 have recovered from the Sars-Cov-2 virus. The city has recorded 107 deaths due to the virus, according to PCMC data.

The civic body has also permitted to continue with construction work where staying arrangements are made available to workers.

According to officials, violators will be penalised by the civic officials.

“Even though the number of covid cases is increasing, one need not fear as they have been provided with quick treatment. Even many senior citizens have recovered from the virus. The lockdown will break the chain of rising cases,” added Hardikar.

Civic body has cancelled all the previous epasses and have ordered people to get new passes from epass.addl2@pcmcindia.gov.in.

What is allowed

Home delivery of milk (6am to 8:30pm)

Petrol Pump (9am to 2 pm) only for essential service people

All medical services to function 24x7

Government officials, essential service providers and media persons are allowed to roam around the city.

Bank will function but only for online services. (no entry for customers)

One person can travel on a two-wheeler

Construction work at places where workers are staying on the premises

What is not allowed

Excluding medicals, all shops are closed

Vegetable/fruit vendors not allowed to operate the business till July 18

PMPML bus service will be closed

Food delivery service will be closed till July 18