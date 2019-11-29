PCMC plans to complete planetarium construction in two months

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:37 IST

Pune: Residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be able to visit the newly constructed planetarium at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park located at Chinchwad near Auto Cluster, Chinchwad this summer vacation.

Praveen Tupe, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) joint city engineer, said, “Only 20 per cent work is remaining and it will take another two months. We have imported the equipment from the US, Japan and France. PCMC has spent almost ₹10 crore for the equipment and it has already arrived and will be installed after the civic work is complete.”

According to PCMC, the planetarium will be smaller than the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai. The seating capacity of the planetarium will be 150, while the size of the dome at the planetarium will be 15 metres. The planetarium will include an opto-mechanical projector as well as a digital projector.

The civic body began the construction of planetarium after following the suggestions given by an expert committee it had appointed. The proposed planetarium is spread over 8,000 square feet. The civil, mechanical and electrical works are carried out in first and second phase. An auditorium, library, cafeteria, conference room, exhibition hall and office are also part of the project. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar laid the foundation stone for the project in 2014.