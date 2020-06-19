e-paper
Peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark as humidity rises

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The peak power demand of Delhi crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the first time this summer on Thursday night. Power department officials said the power demand is going to increase further in the coming days as humidity levels rise ahead of the monsoon season.

The peak demand soared to 6,193 MW at 10.43 pm on Thursday and the previous high of the season was 5,895 MW on Wednesday, said power department officials.

On Thursday, in some pockets of the city, the temperature soared to 46 degree Celsius. IMD forecast said there will be some relief from Saturday when light showers are expected before the monsoon hits the city from June 22.

“In just 24 hours, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 3%,” said a spokesperson of BSES discom. The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand, he said.

Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 7,409 MW in July. This year Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to cross 7,500 MW-mark.

Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by around 50% since easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18. Also, since June 1, the peak power demand has increased by over 62%, said discom officials.

“The BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the summer months. Arrangements have been firmed up to source adequate electricity to meet the demand of over 44 lakh consumers. These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements of up to 800 MW with other states. In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange,” the discom said in a statement.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Friday was 41.2 degree Celsius. However, the heat index (the temperature that is felt by the human body) was as much as 50 degree Celsius, and this was because of the high humidity levels that oscillated between 40% and 70%.

