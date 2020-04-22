People in TMC quarantine centres complain of poor facilities

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:53 IST

Residents, who are kept in quarantine centres of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), have complained of poor sanitation and lack of food supply in the centres.

Some videos from the Bhayandar Pada quarantine centre has gone viral, showing the residents complain that the food is not provided on time, garbage is not collected and the centre is not cleaned regularly. The residents alleged that they are not examined for symptoms regularly.

The high-risk contacts of Covid positive people in Thane are sent to different quarantine centres set up by the TMC.

The municipal corporation has 1,015 quarantine units at its four centres, including BSUP Kasarwadavli centres, Lodha in Bhayandar pada, Tata Amantra in Kalyan and Dosti in Shilphata.

The video which went viral shows people roaming freely in the lobby and common spaces at the centre without following social distancing norm.

A resident admitted at the centre said, “The centre is not cleaned regularly and garbage is not picked up. We are not given lunch till 3pm. Children are hungry by then.”

Another family at Ghodbunder centre said they have written a letter to the state, demanding better facilities. A woman from the family said, “My brother and I have fever for the past few days, but no one has come to check us.”

TMC claimed that there is no shortage of food and medical facilities at the quarantine centres.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane, said, “We had a meeting to discuss the complaints. Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal has given directives to the officials to communicate with the people and solve their problems.”