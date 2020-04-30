e-paper
Home / Cities / People must wear masks, follow social distancing norms: J&K health experts

People must wear masks, follow social distancing norms: J&K health experts

Over 15 lakh masks produced to be made available by the disrict administration for public.

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:39 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(HT File )
         

After wearing face masks was made mandatory from May 1 by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, health experts are of the view that the move could help check the spread of coronavirus if all the norms are adhered to by the people.

Of 87 cases reported in Srinagar district, 34 are active. The administration is now making efforts to provide relaxation in some parts of the city in the coming days.

In the coming days, these instructions could be extended in other districts of the Valley. Currently, Covid-19 cases have been reported from all 10 districts of Kashmir, with Bandipore topping the list with 129 cases.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary said that it shall be mandatory to wear a face mask at all public places from May 1. “We will ensure to make masks available to everyone. Do remember that the use of masks is just one of various precautions needed.’’

He said the district administration shall make available for the public use 15 lakh masks produced.

Dr Suhail Naik, president of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) said that Covid-19 is a long drawn battle for 2021. “Masks are now part of our clothing. Social distancing should be strictly maintained and we should make handwashing a habit.”

In fact, many health experts here have been advocating for the use of masks especially when people venture out of their homes.

“Wearing masks would help in preventing transmission of the infection to some extent if other norms like social distancing and hand washing are not followed properly,’’ said Dr Salim Khan from Government Medical College Srinagar.

“Many NGOs are distributing masks made of two layers of cloth that could be reused after washing and ironing,’’ said Dr Amjid Ali, a doctor at Government Medical College Baramulla.

