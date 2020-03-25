e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / People stay indoors but Chandigarh administration struggles with home delivery

People stay indoors but Chandigarh administration struggles with home delivery

Residents complained that milk was not delivered in some areas and shopkeepers in local markets were refusing home delivery

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: The Union Territory administration on Wednesday struggled to ensure home delivery of essential food products and medicines even as citizens remained confined indoors on the second day of the curfew to restrict the transmission of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Residents of Sector 22, however, said milk was supplied in their area late in the afternoon.

After ordering people to stay indoors, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida had said on Tuesday that groceries, medicines and vegetables would be home delivered.

“Milk supply and newspapers will be provided to each house every morning throughout the curfew period. In the sector markets the ration store, fruit and vegetable shop and medical store will be used as points for organising door-to-door delivery. People will not be allowed to venture into the market or outside their homes,” he said.

Till Wednesday afternoon, however, no contact numbers of suppliers had been issued by the administration even though two lists of contacts said to be of vegetable vendors were circulated by residents on social media. These, significantly, were shared by the municipal corporation and administration officials.

On checking, however, it was discovered that one of the lists tweeted by a senior UT official on Wednesday morning included the contact number of Panchkula vegetable vendors. The numbers on the second list, shared by MC officials with resident welfare associations, were either switched off or not responding to residents’ calls.

“The phone numbers of vendors given for Manimajra by MC officials are not operational. Residents of Modern Housing Complex (MHC) say no vegetable vendor has visited their area. No passes have been issued to vendors operating here,” said Col (retd) Gursewak Singh, president, Resident Welfare Association, MHC.

Residents also complained that milk was not delivered in some areas and shopkeepers in local markets were refusing home delivery. “We heard that a vegetable vendor was present in the sector but neither milk nor vegetables were available in our area,” said Varun Walia of Sector 39.

In Sector 22, residents said milk was delivered late in the afternoon. “Milk was delivered and garbage collected in our locality. It will take time for things to fall in place,”said Rajender Mohan Kashyap, president of the Sector 22 Resident Welfare Association.

When contacted, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar, said, “We are working out the details and the contact numbers for home delivery of groceries, which will be shared soon with the public.”

top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities