People stay indoors but Chandigarh administration struggles with home delivery

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:11 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Union Territory administration on Wednesday struggled to ensure home delivery of essential food products and medicines even as citizens remained confined indoors on the second day of the curfew to restrict the transmission of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Residents of Sector 22, however, said milk was supplied in their area late in the afternoon.

After ordering people to stay indoors, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida had said on Tuesday that groceries, medicines and vegetables would be home delivered.

“Milk supply and newspapers will be provided to each house every morning throughout the curfew period. In the sector markets the ration store, fruit and vegetable shop and medical store will be used as points for organising door-to-door delivery. People will not be allowed to venture into the market or outside their homes,” he said.

Till Wednesday afternoon, however, no contact numbers of suppliers had been issued by the administration even though two lists of contacts said to be of vegetable vendors were circulated by residents on social media. These, significantly, were shared by the municipal corporation and administration officials.

On checking, however, it was discovered that one of the lists tweeted by a senior UT official on Wednesday morning included the contact number of Panchkula vegetable vendors. The numbers on the second list, shared by MC officials with resident welfare associations, were either switched off or not responding to residents’ calls.

“The phone numbers of vendors given for Manimajra by MC officials are not operational. Residents of Modern Housing Complex (MHC) say no vegetable vendor has visited their area. No passes have been issued to vendors operating here,” said Col (retd) Gursewak Singh, president, Resident Welfare Association, MHC.

Residents also complained that milk was not delivered in some areas and shopkeepers in local markets were refusing home delivery. “We heard that a vegetable vendor was present in the sector but neither milk nor vegetables were available in our area,” said Varun Walia of Sector 39.

In Sector 22, residents said milk was delivered late in the afternoon. “Milk was delivered and garbage collected in our locality. It will take time for things to fall in place,”said Rajender Mohan Kashyap, president of the Sector 22 Resident Welfare Association.

When contacted, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar, said, “We are working out the details and the contact numbers for home delivery of groceries, which will be shared soon with the public.”